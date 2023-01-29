Tottenham Hotspur submit late £22m bid to sign Chelsea transfer target: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an attempt to sign Chelsea target and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

German outlet Bild reported that the Spurs are making a late move to try and bring the Ecuadorian centre-back in to bolster their defense.

Spurs have made a bid of about £22 million but it is reported that the German side are looking for much more. Leverkusen are in a strong negotiating position with over three years left on the defender's contract.

This comes after Chelsea identified Hincapie as a potential target in the ongoing winter transfer window. The Blues consider the Ecuadorian as a potential backup option if they cannot complete a deal for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, according to Sky Sports. The report also adds that an agreement can be reached for around £34 million.

Tottenham will be highly interested in bringing Hincapie in. They have been leaky at the back this Premier League season, conceding 31 goals, the sixth-worst in the league. Manager Antonio Conte will welcome the Ecuadorian, who can play in the centre and on the left side of the defense.

Hincapie has already received 24 caps for Ecuador and was solid at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has made 20 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season and also contributed one goal.

The Spurs have already made additions to their defense in the January transfer window. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that they are close to finalizing a deal for Sporting Lisbon right-wing-back Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard will be a welcome addition to the right-back spot, where Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have been largely unconvincing. Romano reports that an agreement has been reached for a fee of above £39 million.

Tottenham could make move for on-loan Chelsea striker

Lukaku could make a surprise move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan, could be set for a reunion with manager Antonio Conte in north London.

Lukaku has struggled this season with the Nerazzurri, scoring just two goals in nine appearances across competitions as he has suffered from injury trouble. He moved to the Blues for a hefty £97.5 million price tag in the summer of 2021 from Inter. However, he had a disappointing 2021-22 with Chelsea, scoring just 15 goals in 44 appearances.

A move to Spurs might be costly but it would reunite Lukaku with Conte. The Belgian formed a dynamic partnership with Lautaro Martinez under Conte's management to power Inter to the 2020-21 Serie A title.

