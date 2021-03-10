Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Ahead of the North London Derby on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

Jose Mourinho's side have found form in recent weeks and showed that in abundance in their 4-1 dispatching of Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane scored twice each as Tottenham strolled past the Eagles in a 4-1 win that moved them up to seventh in the Premier League.

In the previous round of the Europa League, Tottenham were given a rather easy tie against Austrian side Wolfsberger AC. As expected, Spurs brushed their opponents aside as they won 8-1 on aggregate.

Dinamo, on the other hand, had a good win against Krasnodar in the round of 32. After winning 3-2 in the first leg in Russia, they won 1-0 at home to book their place in the next round.

They are also top of the Croatian first division at the moment. With 54 points from 23 games and a game in hand, Dinamo are two points ahead of second-placed NK Osijek.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

These two sides have faced each other only once before - in the group stages of the 2008-09 UEFA Cup.

On that occasion, Spurs won 4-0 at White Hart Lane, with Tom Huddlestone adding to a hat-trick from Darren Bent.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are once again set to miss Giovani Lo Celso for this game as the Argentine midfielder continues his recovery. Serge Aurier has a knock and his involvement remains in doubt.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Sadegh Moharrami is the only known injury concern for Dinamo ahead of this match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Injured: Sadegh Moharrami

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Rasmus Lauritsen, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Dino Peric; Krisijan Jakic, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec; Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

Tottenham Hotspur vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Spurs are massive favorites heading into this game, even though Dinamo have done well to get this far in the competition.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Mourinho's men to put them in charge of the tie.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb