Tottenham keen on signing £61 million rated Chelsea and Arsenal target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal and Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker joined Juventus from Serie A rivals Fiorentina in January 2022 and has displayed excellent form in front of goal. Vlahovic has racked up 38 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances since his arrival at Juve, having contributed 49 goals during his time at Fiorentina.

Prior to his reported £61 million move to Turin, Vlahovic was linked with Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners are in the market for a new striker, with Mikel Arteta keen on bringing in reinforcements this summer. Gabriel Jesus has had multiple spells on the sidelines due to injury this season, missing 16 games for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has come under criticism this season, despite scoring nine league goals, for missing chances and being clumsy in front of goal.

Tottenham have been looking for a No. 9 since club icon Harry Kane left London in 2023 to join Bayern Munich in a reported £86 million move. As per Caught Offside, Ange Postecoglou's side have identified a striker shortlist that includes Vlahovic, Lille forward Jonathan David, Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Vlahovic continues to rack up the numbers for Juventus this season as well, scoring 15 goals in 25 Serie A appearances. The Serbia international's contract is set to expire in 2026.

Arsenal hold talks with Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande amid Chelsea links - Reports

Arsenal have initiated talks with Sporting CP center-back Ousmane Diomande's camp to sign him this summer, according to reports in Portugal (via Metro).

The Gunners encountered Diomande in their UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting during the 2022-23 season and saw a £30 million bid for the Ivorian defender rejected last summer.

As per Record, Chelsea have shown an interest in Diomande and have informed the Portuguese side that they're willing to spend £51 million to secure his services. The Blues will be looking to reinforce their back line, with veteran center-back Thiago Silva in the twilight stages of his career.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side will face stern competition from Arsenal. The Gunners are willing to match Chelsea's bid and offer further bonuses to sign Diomande this summer.

While the north Londoners have amped up their efforts, the Ivory Coast international has attracted interest from other outfits as well. Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Diomande.

However, any potential suitors may have to shell out a substantial sum to secure Diomande's signature as his contract at Sporting CP runs until 2027.