Tottenham have made a £40m verbal offer for highly rated Chelsea star - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a surprise verbal offer for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

According to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the Spurs have verbally offered a fee of £40 million for the English midfielder, which falls short of Chelsea's £50 million asking price.

The report adds that both parties believe a deal for Gallagher can be struck in the right circumstances. Tottenham apparently need to offload Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, who is wanted by Fulham, to make any bids for the England international.

However, Hojbjerg is refusing to move to Craven Cottage. Gallagher could become the first notable senior player to join Tottenham's senior side from Chelsea for a transfer fee since Gustavo Poyet in 2001.

The 23-year-old has been at Chelsea's youth academy since 2008 and has since 49 senior appearances for the Blues across competitions. He was a crucial player in their XI last term, where he missed just three Premier League games.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has since signed Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Lesley Ugochukwu to replenish his midfield. The Blues also saw midfielders Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek leave the club this year.

Gallagher has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has started in all three of their league games during this campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham target is in his Chelsea plans

Mauricio Pochettino handed Conor Gallagher the captain's armband in Chelsea's 2-1 EFL Cup second-round win against Wimbledon on 30 August.

It was a moment to remember for the Cobham graduate, who only made his senior debut for the Blues in the 2022-23 season. 'Poch' was quizzed about the Englishman's future at the club at his press conference on Friday (1 September).

The Argentine tactician replied, via the club's official website:

"All the players involved in the squad are involved in our plan, and after it is a decision of two parts, with the club and the player. From the outside, Conor was a really good player and a really consistent player that can perform in different positions.

"We are so happy with him. Different things happened in the past we can’t say anything about. We can only express our feeling from day one, and he showed great commitment to the club. We are happy with him, he was captain two days ago against Wimbledon, and he is an important player for us."

In June, Gallagher reiterated his love for the Blues and stated that he was excited to play under Mauricio Pochettino this season. It remains to be seen if he will be open to joining Tottenham, who seem keen to add him to Ange Postecoglou's team.