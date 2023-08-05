Tottenham make €24 million offer for Manchester United target as they search for Harry Kane replacement - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur is actively seeking to bolster their attacking lineup and has set their sights on Mehdi Taremi, a target also pursued by Manchester United. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the London club has entered negotiations with Porto to secure the prolific forward's services.

Taremi's exceptional performance in the previous season, where he scored an impressive 22 goals and provided 7 assists in 33 league appearances, has garnered significant attention. His commendable contributions in the Champions League, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 7 matches, have only reinforced his appeal as a sought-after striker for Manchester United as well.

The urgency to strengthen their attacking options arises due to the uncertainty surrounding Spurs' star striker Harry Kane. The English sensation has been heavily linked to a move to Bayern Munich.

According to YardBarker, the Bavarians made a final bid of €100 million plus add-ons for Kane. Whether Spurs accept the offer or not will have far-reaching implications for their upcoming season.

As the negotiations with Kane unfold, Tottenham is actively exploring alternative options in the transfer market, and Mehdi Taremi seems to be a prime candidate. However, securing Taremi's signature won't be an easy task, as Porto is holding out for €30 million, while Spurs are currently willing to offer €24 million for the talented forward.

The decisions regarding Kane's potential sale to Bayern Munich and the outcome of negotiations with Taremi will have significant implications for Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming season.

If Kane departs, the responsibility of replacing his goal-scoring prowess will undoubtedly fall on the shoulders of whoever becomes the next striker. Meanwhile, Manchester United will keep a close eye on Taremi's situation.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United remain in race for Gent forward

Spurs' pursuit of Gent striker Gift Orban has intensified amidst interest from other Premier League rivals, including the Red Devils, as per The Sun (via WeAllFollowUnited). The London club are in search of attacking reinforcements this summer, and they view the Nigeria forward as a potential target.

The situation has been further complicated by Bayern Munich's keen interest in acquiring the services of Harry Kane during the ongoing transfer window. The German giants are optimistic about securing the signature of the prolific Lilywhites' goalscorer in the coming weeks, putting Tottenham in a precarious position.

As a contingency plan, Spurs have set their sights on the promising 21-year-old striker, who has garnered attention from various English clubs. Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs vying for the youngster's signature, adding to the competition for his services.

Orban's rise to prominence began at Staebaek in Norway before making his mark at Gent in Belgium. Last season, the young striker showcased his goal-scoring prowess, netting an impressive 20 goals in 22 appearances across various competitions.