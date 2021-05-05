Tottenham make contact with Mourinho's replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in search of a new manager after club chairman Daniel Levy sacked Jose Mourinho at the end of April.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Inside Futbol), Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hire current Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte. The Italian is fresh from winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan.

Tottenham are currently being managed by former player Ryan Mason with Levy looking to bring in another big name as the club's new manager.

Spurs are interested in Antonio Conte and have initiated first contact. [Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/IK8r2KQshR — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 5, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur hoping to bring Antonio Conte back to the Premier League

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy always wants to bring in big names in the managerial world with Antonio Conte being no exception. According to reports from Italy, the North London club have already made initial contact with the 51-year old.

Inter Milan finally won the Serie A title under the leadership of Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri won their first Scudetto since the 2009-10 season which coincidentally was won under Jose Mourinho.

Antonio Conte's pragmatic approach has really benefited Inter Milan. The club has lost just two out of the 34 games played, conceding only 29 goals in the process.

Antonio Conte has changed Inter Milan's fortunes. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

However, the ball is on Inter's side of the court. Inter Milan's hierarchy is planning to discuss Conte's future at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte has made it clear to Tottenham that staying at Inter Milan is his top priority. However, an official verdict will be made after Conte's meeting with the Inter Milan board at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte is no stranger to the Premier League. The Italian managed Chelsea for two seasons before getting the sack, which according to many wasn't warranted.

Conte took Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge. A year later, he helped Chelsea win their eighth FA Cup trophy.

Antonio Conte | Tottenham hold ‘fruitful and interesting talks’ with title winner – Manager sees Spurs as ‘stimulating challenge’ https://t.co/tBiBwCrXPb #thfc #coys — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 5, 2021

Tottenham have always been huge admirers of Antonio Conte. He, too, has a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses of Tottenham's squad and what he would need if he was appointed as their manager.

For Tottenham players, it would be easy to get used to Antonio Conte's playing style which is quite similar to that of Jose Mourinho.

However, Antonio Conte isn't the only Serie A winning Italian manager Tottenham are after. Spurs are also rumored to be keeping an eye on Maurizio Sarri along with rivals Arsenal.