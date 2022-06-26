Tottenham make enquiry for 20-year-old star linked with Manchester United and Chelsea - Reports

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

As per Get Football France News, Tottenham Hotspur have made actual progress among the trio. The north London outfit have enquired about the availability of the Leipzig youngster, which puts both United and Chelsea on the back burner.

#Gvardiol | #THFC | #RBLeipzig Tottenham mean business in the transfer window this summer!They've asked RB Leipzig about defender Josko Gvardiol, but a deal could cost up to £80 million. Tottenham mean business in the transfer window this summer! ⚪They've asked RB Leipzig about defender Josko Gvardiol, but a deal could cost up to £80 million.💰#Gvardiol | #THFC | #RBLeipzig https://t.co/KsXYWBT3gE

Both the Blues and Spurs have a strong chance of providing a strong offer for the German outfit to let their young stalwart defender go. Both sides are prepared to offer Gvardiol the highest level of domestic and continental football, something that Manchester United cannot offer. Having missed out on fourth place, the Red Devils will feature in the Europa League instead of the Champions League.

Having played Champions League football with RB Leipzig, it is unlikely that the 20-year-old would want to make a move to a Europa League side.

The centre-back has been bossing it for RB Leipzig Chelsea have Josko Gvardiol on their transfer wishlistThe centre-back has been bossing it for RB Leipzig Chelsea have Josko Gvardiol on their transfer wishlist 📝The centre-back has been bossing it for RB Leipzig 💪 https://t.co/pqu28iuUh4

Notably, the young Gvardiol is a left-footed centre-back, a key role for both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, who use back-three formations.

The Croatian has impressed in the Bundesliga, making 28 appearances last season and even contributing two goals and two assists.

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Yannick Carrasco: Reports

Josko Gvardiol isn't the only player who has garnered interest from three elite clubs in the Premier League. The hierarchies at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, and White Hart Lane have also taken notice of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

Spanish news outlet AS (via Football 365) claim that the three teams are 'knocking on the door' to sign the 28-year-old star this summer. However, Carrasco is a key player for Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who will not be happy to see the winger leave the Metropolitano.

He has played 219 matches for the Spanish side, scoring 37 goals and providing 39 assists.

It is believed that the Belgium international has a £51 million release clause slated in his contract, which Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United can afford. The experienced winger has also piqued the interest of newly-minted Newcastle United. They could potentially woe the star with their financial war chest.

