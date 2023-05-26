Tottenham midfielder becomes surprise inclusion in PSG transfer wish list to support Kylian Mbappe next season: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly placed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg on their transfer shortlist to support Kylian Mbappe next season.

According to L'Equipe, the Parisians have put together a transfer wishlist to help surround Mbappe with a team capable of Champions League success. Hojberg, 27, is a surprise inclusion on the list alongside Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo-Muani and Bernardo Silva.

Hojberg has been in superb form for Tottenham this season despite their underwhelming campaign. The Danish midfielder has featured 44 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has two years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €45 million. Hojberg would bolster Christophe Galtier's midfield at the Parc des Princes. Fabian Ruiz's arrival last summer has ultimately not panned out successfully.

Kylian Mbappe has come up against Hojberg on international duty for France and will have seen the talents he possesses. He is an aggressive defensive midfielder who works hard out of possession.

Tottenham will be eager to keep hold of Hojberg as he is an instrumental part of their team. However, the lure of playing Champions League football for PSG may prove an enticing option for the Dane.

Hojberg joined Spurs from Southampton in 2020 for €16.6 million. He has also had spells at Bundesliga sides FC Schalke and FC Augsburg.

Kylian Mbappe has no intention to trigger extension in PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe could be off in 2024.

Kylian Mbappe put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with PSG in May 2022. It ended months of speculation that the Frenchman was set to join Real Madrid.

However, the aforementioned source reports that the new contract is actually a two-year deal with the option of a further year. Mbappe reportedly has no intentions of triggering this option and will therefore likely depart in 2024.

This paves the way for Madrid to reignite their interest in the French forward. They could look to sign him as a free agent if he runs down his contract. He has been in sensational form this season, scoring 40 goals in 41 games across competitions.

However, PSG have stumbled in Europe once again, exiting the competition in the last 16 for the second consecutive season. Mbappe has had issues with the Parisians this season and took aim at the club for overusing him in a promotional video.

The Parc des Princes outfit have placed Kylian Mbappe in the role of the team's protagonist. However, he hasn't seemed overly satisfied with life in the French capital since signing his new deal.

