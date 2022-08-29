Tottenham ‘open talks’ to sign player previously linked with Manchester United as Spurs push to get deal done before transfer deadline: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign former Manchester United target Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, as per The Telegraph (via HITC).

The Belgian attacker was a target for United with Erik ten Hag eager to sign a winger before the end of the window.

However, the Red Devils ended their interest in the Atleti player and signed Ajax forward Antony instead. This has seen Tottenham come into the equation.

Reports claim that Antonio Conte's side have opened talks to sign the Atletico Madrid winger before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Conte is said to be a long-term admirer of the Belgian, whose versatility may be of huge interest for the Italian coach.

Carrasco can play both as a winger and as a wing back, with Conte renowned for his work in transforming attacking widemen into defensive wingbacks.

The relationship between Tottenham and Atletico is good with left-back Sergi Reguilon set to join the La Liga side.

There is a reported £51 million release clause in Carrasco's contract, but Atleti are willing to do business for around £25 million.

The winger has made 221 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, scoring 37 goals and providing 39 assists.

He has two years left on his current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Manchester United are believed to have pulled out of their pursuit of Carrasco due to an opening in a potential deal being struck for Antony.

Carrasco's experience may have paid dividends for Manchester United

The Belgian would have been a clever deal

There has been debate over Manchester United's signing of Antony from Ajax given his huge price-tag. The reported fee is £84 million, per Guardian.

The Brazilian's stock is rising as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe following two impressive seasons at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

He made 82 appearances for the Amsterdam side, scoring 24 goals and creating 22 assists.

However, Carrasco would have offered Manchester United a cheaper route to dealing with their winger issue at Old Trafford.

Alongside this, the Red Devils could have strengthened in other positions in which they glaringly lack real quality and depth.

Erik ten Hag's side are still yet to attend to their right-back situation with question marks over Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future.

Meanwhile, a new striker was expected to come through the door off the back of Edinson Cavani's departure but that is yet to occur.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still reportedly looking to exit the club and that would only cause more issues of which a signing of Carasco would have helped with.

