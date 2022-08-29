Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has 2 possible exit routes to leave the club - Reports 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has two routes left out of leaving Old Trafford this summer, as per the the Times.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had told the Red Devils ahead of pre-season that he wished to leave the club if a reasonable offer was made.

While there is yet to be an offer for Ronaldo, the legendary forward is still eyeing a departure as he looks to continue playing UEFA Champions League football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's escape options now lie in Italy, with reports claiming that Napoli are keen on the veteran striker.

The Naples side will bid for Ronaldo if they are able to sell €120 million valued striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian hitman bagged 18 goals in 32 appearances last season.

Meanwhile, Serie A champions AC Milan also hold an interest in Ronaldo, but much like Napoli, they would have to offload their main man.

Young Portuguese striker Rafael Leao would have to make way if the former Juventus forward were to arrive at the San Siro.

Leao made 42 appearances last season, scoring 14 goals and contributing 12 assists.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current contract with the option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United need the Cristiano Ronaldo circus to end

Cristiano Ronaldo's future needs resolving

Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future has taken much of the focus away from Erik ten Hag's start to life as Manchester United manager.

The Dutch tactician oversaw an impressive pre-season with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho excelling in a front three.

United were a stark contrast to the woeful side they were last season with wins over Liverpool and Crystal Palace particularly impressive.

It may just be pre-season but it was an indication of the type of football Ten Hag wants to play.

The former Ajax coach was seen shouting orders about possession and pressing throughout the tour.

Ronaldo missed the tour of East Asia and Australia citing family reasons.

Behind-the-scenes, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was scrambling to try and get his client a move to a Champions League contender.

The Portuguese star is yet to depart and the uncertainty is not helping the club nor Ten Hag.

Having just stepped foot into the Old Trafford dugout, the last thing he would have wanted was to deal with a transfer saga like this.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly set to hand Martial a new contract.

This hints that they are planning for the Frenchman to be part of their attack this season.

The problem with Martial is that he is not dependable with injury issues hampering his spell at United.

It could be that Ronaldo does indeed get his departure with Martial taking his spot as Manchester United's side's focal point temporarily.

