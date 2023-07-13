Tottenham plotting move for £70 million-rated Chelsea and Manchester United target as potential Harry Kane replacement: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked Dusan Vlahovic, who is a Chelsea and Manchester United target, as a Harry Kane successor.

Ange Postecoglou's outfit are currently in danger of losing Kane ahead of the next campaign. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keeping tabs on the 29-year-old's situation in London.

According to 90min, Bayern Munich are preparing to lodge a third bid to lure Kane away from Tottenham. Their second bid in the region of £70 million was rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week.

Kane, who has netted 280 goals and laid down 64 assists in 435 games for Spurs, has less than 12 months left on his current contract in north London. He could be set to leave the club he joined back in 2004.

Now, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti, Spurs are exploring a number of striking options this summer. They have identified Vlahovic as a top target among other possible alternatives for the England star.

Vlahovic, who has a contract until June 2026 at Juventus, is believed to be valued at around £70 million this summer. He could fill Kane's boots with little friction due to their comparable playing style and physicality.

However, Tottenham are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the Serb with both Chelsea and Manchester United in pursuit of the player.

So far, the Partizan Belgrade academy graduate has scored 23 goals and laid out six assists in 63 matches across competitions for his outfit.

Manchester United stand chance to rope in Chelsea-linked forward, claims Dean Jones

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested that Manchester United could sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer. He said:

"If Manchester United continue to look for someone and have truly walked away from Harry Kane, this one could be workable. I believe Rasmus Hojlund is more likely in terms of an offer right now, but I think if a bid was to be made in the region of £70 million for Vlahovic, there is a pretty good chance that Juventus will consider the offer."

Jones also highlighted Chelsea's interest in Vlahovic. He concluded:

"Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked heavily with him too so I'll be keeping an eye on that situation too. Vlahovic would really be a great striker to add competition and excitement to the Premier League."

Vlahovic could easily displace Anthony Martial as Manchester United's first-choice number nine should he secure a permanent switch to them.

On the other hand, should the Serb join Chelsea, he would pop up as a vital first-team starter ahead of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.

So far, Vlahovic has registered a goal involvement every 135 minutes in his career at club level, including Juventus, Fiorentina and Partizan.

The Blues are likely to part ways with their current forwards Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

