Tottenham in pole position to sign striker who was linked with Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in pole position to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. The Englishman was previously linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, but according to reports, the interest from the other clubs has cooled down.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke stated that Toney could join the Spurs for a fee of £50 million.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been without an orthodox striker ever since Harry Kane's departure in 2023. While Heung-min Son has left the side impressively since his departure, not having a striker that promised at least 20 goals a season has affected the north London side.

This is why Toney would be a good fit for Spurs. His ability to provide goals coupled with a penchant to get other players involved in the game, make him a perfect replacement for Kane.

A £50 million move would ensure a massive profit for Brentford, as the 28-year-old joined The Bees for just £5 million in 2020. Since then, he has helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Toney has scored four goals in 15 appearances since his return from a long-term ban for breaching the FA's gambling rules.

The report by Football Insider also claims that Tottenham could face stiff competition from West Ham United for the player's signature. However, the report claims that Toney is expected to prefer a move to the north London side instead.

Tottenham might lose out on a Champions League spot

Ange Postecoglou's side face Burnley on Saturday, May 11. They will go into the game off the back of consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Their last victory in the league came on April 7 when they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1. Since then, they've lost 4-0 to Newcastle United, 3-2 to title-chasers Arsenal, 2-0 to a resurgent Chelsea side and 4-2 to Liverpool.

Tottenham currently sit in the fifth spot on the Premier League table with 60 points after 35 games. They're seven points adrift of the fourth place, which is currently occupied by Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men have 67 points after 36 games.

Spurs will be hoping to win their remaining three games of the season to claim that Champions League spot whilst hoping that Villa lose their remaining two matches. The north London outfit are set to face Manchester City on Tuesday (May 14) and Sheffield United on the final day of the season (May 19).