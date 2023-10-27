Tottenham ready to pay €50 million to sign Chelsea target who scored 23 goals last season - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Santiago Gimenez, the Mexican striking sensation who's also on Chelsea's wishlist, as the January transfer window looms closer. According to a recent report by TV Play (via Caught Offside), Spurs appear keen to fork out €45-50 million to secure Gimenez's signature, a price they find acceptable for the young talent.

The 22-year-old is fresh off a triumphant season with Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord, where he has earned his reputation as one of Europe's most promising young forwards. Gimenez's agility and finishing saw him rack up 23 goals last season, which could be the stepping stone to a Premier League move.

With Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich earlier this summer casting a shadow over Tottenham's frontline, Gimenez has emerged as a long-term option for Spurs. The north London outfit are currently sitting on top of the Premier League table and could be bolstered significantly by the addition of the young Mexican ace.

Across town in west London, Chelsea's continued interest (via 90min) in Gimenez is driven by a need to inject a consistent goal-scoring presence up top. Their existing lineup, featuring struggling striker Nicolas Jackson and an injury-prone Armando Broja, leaves clear room for improvement. The Blues reportedly see Gimenez as a potential upgrade.

Chelsea eyeing a move for Charlton Athletic towering talent Miles Leaburn

Chelsea are believed to be scouting towering Charlton Athletic starlet Miles Leaburn. He is notably the son of Charlton legend Carl Leaburn, who made a name for himself with over 300 appearances at the Valley. Now, according to Mirror, young Miles has garnered significant attention from Stamford Bridge.

Measuring at 6ft 6in, Leaburn has been a remarkable figure in the final third for Charlton. He's off to a strong start this season with six goals in just 10 matches, building on a breakthrough year where he bagged 13 goals. His meteoric ascent hasn't escaped the eyes of scouts, and both Chelsea and Brentford are keen on making a pivotal move.

The prodigy is no stranger to the Bridge, having developed at Cobham before making the switch to Charlton in 2019. Given the Blues' lackluster attacking options that have failed to consistently deliver over the past year and a half, a reunion with Leaburn could be the spark they need.

However, acquiring the 19-year-old won't be a walk in the park. Charlton appear to be in a strong negotiating position, given that their young ace has two more years left on his contract. The club has already rebuffed a summer offer north of £3 million from a Bundesliga team, as reported by the Daily Mail (via Mirror).