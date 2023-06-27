Tottenham reveal transfer stance on Harry Kane amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich: Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly told Harry Kane that he will not be sold this summer regardless of the interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich. The striker is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract after this month.

As per a report in ESPN, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not interested in selling Kane in the summer and is prepared to lose his prized asset for free at the end of the next season. He is adamant about keeping hold of the striker as he does not see any value in selling him.

Bayern Munich have launched a €70 million bid for the striker on Tuesday, but it was swiftly rejected by Tottenham (via David Ornstein). The German champions are expected to return with another bid as they continue their search for a striker a year after selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation as they look to bolster their attack. Both sides are ready to make a bid but reportedly do not see Tottenham being open to negotiations.

Bayern Munich target Harry Kane told to leave amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Football pundit Jamie Redknapp has told Harry Kane that he needs to leave Tottenham this summer. He believes that the striker should be challenging for trophies and that is not possible with Spurs.

He was talking to Daily Mail when he claimed that a move to Manchester United should be considered. Redknapp added that Kane deserves better and needs to start thinking about himself.

He said:

"It's the facts. It feels Spurs are a shambles. If you are Harry Kane with one year to go, this is the time to leave - he has to push now. (Manchester) Untied, they might get someone, he missed Man City a few years ago. Right now he needs to push with one year on contract to go somewhere. Tottenham are like a social experiment of how far you can push your fans before they completely lose it. They need to do something - no one wants to lose Kane, he has been incredible but deserves better."

Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a deal for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, but are yet to announce his signing. ESPN claim that the Blues are still in the market for a forward.

