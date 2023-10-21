Tottenham and West Ham United to battle for Chelsea star who has not played under Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in January.

The England U21 international hasn't played this season yet as he is recovering from an injury. As per Team Talk, Chalobah isn't part of manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans either and could be allowed to leave in January.

He was linked with an exit in the summer as well, with Nottingham Forest interested. Bayern Munich also showed an initial interest in the defender in the summer. The Bavarians are expected to accelerate their attempts to sign Chalobah in January. The defender would also be open to a potential move.

In the Premier League, Tottenham and West Ham are interested in the Chelsea defender. Spurs are looking to revamp their defense, with Eric Dier being out of favor and expected to leave next summer. West Ham, meanwhile, are looking to add squad depth as they compete in four competitions.

Apart from the aforementioned three teams, Fulham and Serie A side AS Roma are also interested in signing Chalobah in January. However, Bayern are leading the race for his signature.

Chalobah, 24, came through Chelsea's academy and made his senior debut in 2021. He has made 63 appearances for them, playing as a centre-back in a back three and back four as well as a right-back.

Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

The Blues are set to host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21. Chelsea have had a major injury crisis throughout this season so far, with the likes of Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku being out of action.

However, some players could be on their way back after finishing their recovery process. In a pre-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on his squad, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"I think we need to assess now as we finished the training session a little bit late. We need to assess Axel Disasi, we need to assess Nico Jackson, also Reece James we need to assess."

"Reece was training good the last few days and it’s now to talk about with all the medical staff and everything and then decide if he can be part of the squad tomorrow."

He also said that striker Armando Broja will miss the Arsenal clash while Benoit Badiashile could return to the bench. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, meanwhile, have returned from the international break without any complications.