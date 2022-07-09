Trabzonspor 'considering' move to sign 24-year-old Manchester United man: Reports

Manchester United's forgotten man Axel Tuanzebe may be set for a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor this summer, as per Fanatik.

Tuanezebe, 24, has struggled for game time at Old Trafford ever since making his debut back in 2017.

The English centre-back has spent three loan spells at Premier League side Aston Villa and also played for Serie A side Napoli last season. He made just two appearances for the Naples side and returns to United still looking for more first-team opportunities.

The aforementioned report claims:

"Trabzonspor are considering making a move for Tuanzebe this summer. The 24-year-old’s contract expires next year, so Manchester United are likely to allow him to leave for a small fee."

Tuanzebe may just get more game time at Trabzonspor, with manager Abdullah Avcı keen to bolster his defensive options at the Şenol Güneş Stadium.

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones are currently all ahead of Tuanzebe in the fight for a starting berth in the United side. The centre-back has made 37 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career.

Axel Tuanzebe part of the Manchester United side for pre-season tour

The 24-year-old will be looking to impress

Manchester United have headed to Thailand for their pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia. Axel Tuanzebe is part of the squad that Erik ten Hag has taken on tour and will be looking to impress if given the opportunity.

Injury issues have plagued the centre-back's career but he is in top condition this summer. Whether Tuanzebe is able to play his way into Erik ten Hag's consideration or earn himself a move away from Old Trafford remains to be seen.

harleyLUHG🔰 @utd_harley What girl did this to tuanzebe What girl did this to tuanzebe 😭 https://t.co/JyZAK28vVn

Reports have suggested that the Red Devils will offload both Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly this summer.

United are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, which will only further jeopardize Tuanzebe's place in the side.

If Martinez does arrive, he can expect to rival Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane for a starting berth under Ten Hag. The Argentinian centre-back has spent the last two seasons playing under the Dutch coach at Ajax and was named the club's 'Player of the Year' last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far