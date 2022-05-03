"Tuchel's a big fan" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea transfer target has a price tag of €80m

Chelsea are still considering making a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are expected to strengthen their defense this summer, although they need to find a new owner first.

Whoever takes over will have a massive rebuild ahead as the Pensioners are set to lose two key defenders this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will leave the club as free agents after their contracts expire in June. The Blues will have to move quickly to replace them as the pair are key players.

Chelsea were linked (h/t The Athletic) with Kounde last summer and were in talks to sign him before Sevilla increased their valuation. The Blues decided not to sign him despite selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham United.

Sevilla always asked for €80m as release clause price - while Chelsea will lose both Rüdiger & Christensen. Chelsea are still considering Jules Koundé as one of the potential targets, he’s among 3/4 options on the CB list. Tuchel’s big fan of Koundé since two years.Sevilla always asked for €80m as release clause price - while Chelsea will lose both Rüdiger & Christensen. Chelsea are still considering Jules Koundé as one of the potential targets, he’s among 3/4 options on the CB list. Tuchel’s big fan of Koundé since two years. 🔵 #CFCSevilla always asked for €80m as release clause price - while Chelsea will lose both Rüdiger & Christensen.

Romano, however, revealed that the Blues are still considering a move for Kounde, who is among a few players on their list.

“Chelsea are still considering Jules Koundé as one of the potential targets, he’s among 3/4 options on the CB [centre-back] list. Tuchel’s big fan of Koundé since two years. Sevilla always asked for €80m as release clause price - while Chelsea will lose both Rudiger and Christensen.”

Kounde has the profile to improve Chelsea’s defense

Losing both Rudiger and Christensen, who have been the spine of the team for a few seasons now, will be a massive blow to Chelsea.

The Blues need to quickly sign replacements as they cannot afford to fall further behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in terms of squad depth.

After a bright start to the season, Thomas Tuchel’s side have hit stagnation in recent weeks and have been dragged into a top-four dog-fight. They are now just five points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

- “I suspect Chelsea will sign Jules Kounde. His representatives have made it clear to Chelsea that he’s keen to join them, and I think there’s a deal to be done there.” @pbsportswriter via @GiveMeSport “I suspect Chelsea will sign Jules Kounde. His representatives have made it clear to Chelsea that he’s keen to join them, and I think there’s a deal to be done there.”- @pbsportswriter via @GiveMeSport

Defensive lapses have cost the Blues in recent weeks. So perhaps the need to freshen up their defense would be on the agenda regardless of the futures of Rudiger and Christensen.

Kounde has been performing consistently at the top level for several years now at Sevilla. A full France international, the 23-year-old can also play in a right-back role owing to his pace and ability on the ball.

At €80million, he will not come cheap, so the Blues will certainly have to break the bank. Should they sign him for that fee, he will become their most expensive defender after Ben Chilwell.

