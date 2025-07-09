Turkish club could move to sign Victor Gyokeres if Arsenal don't give in to Sporting CP's demands: Reports

Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to pounce on any chance of signing Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres. Jose Mourinho's side are looking to add another forward, just days after signing Jhon Duran from Al Nassr.

As per a report in the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã (via DeadlineDayLive), Fenerbahce are keeping tabs on Gyokeres and are ready to make an offer. They see the Swedish striker as an ideal addition to Mourinho's squad as they look to get back in the Super Lig title chase.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Sporting CP star, but are yet to agree a fee with the Portuguese club. Their president, Frederico Varandas, has insisted that they will not lower their asking price, though they do not want the €100 million release clause activated.

Speaking to O Jogo earlier this month, he highlighted the fee paid by Manchester United and Arsenal for Matheus Cunha and Martin Zubimendi and said:

"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not. We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65 million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75 million."

Fenerbahce are also said to be interested in Leandro Trossard this summer. They are lining up a bid for the Belgian, as per reports from earlier this week.

Arsenal told Viktor Gyokeres can win them the Premier League title

Football pundit Glen Johnson was talking to 888sport when he urged Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyokeres. He highlighted the striker's great goalscoring record, but was unsure if he could replicate that in the Premier League. He said:

“If Viktor Gyökeres can bring the form he’s showed at Sporting into the Premier League, then it would be an absolutely brilliant signing for Arsenal. He’s the type of goalscorer that could get the Gunners a step closer to lifting the Premier League trophy.

“His goalscoring record is really impressive. But you do have to take those numbers with a pinch of salt. He hasn’t played in the Premier League yet, and we all know how tough it is to regularly score goals in the English top flight. But if he can replicate his Sporting goal ratio at Arsenal, that would be brilliant for the Gunners.”

Apart from the Gunners, Manchester United are also said to have kept tabs on Gyokeres but have not made an official move yet. He has reportedly rejected offers to join Saudi Pro League sides, Al Hilal and Al Qadisiyah.

