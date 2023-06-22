Turkish giants interested in move for Manchester United outcast - Reports

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly receiving interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

According to Turkish outlet OZEL (via UtdPlug), Sarı Kanaryalar are keen on Bailly, whose future at Old Trafford looks bleak. The Ivorian defender has a year left in his contract with the Red Devils.

Bailly spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. He made 23 appearances across competitions and helped Igor Tudor's side keep six clean sheets.

There was an obligation to buy in Bailly's loan move, but the requirements were not fulfilled. The 29-year-old is now heading back to Manchester United but could be on the move permanently this summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to sell Bailly and are reportedly even willing to do so for just £2 million. They signed the Ivorian in 2016 from La Liga side Villarreal for £30 million.

Fenerbahce aren't the only interested European club, as Real Betis are also reportedly keeping tabs on his situation. It seems unlikely that Bailly has a future under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Bailly's spell with the Red Devils has been plagued by injuries. He has managed just 113 appearances in seven years with the Premier League giants, winning the Europa League and League Cup.

Gareth Southgate hints Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's England future is at risk

Southgate (right) drops Maguire (left) a warning.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is another defender who could be departing Old Trafford this summer. The England international lacked game time last season amid a fine partnership growing between Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Maguire started eight of 16 league games, helping his side keep ten clean sheets. He has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag, which could have consequences on his international career.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has hinted that the 30-year-old may need more game time amid the competition for places in the national side. The England boss did praise the defender (via CaughtOffside), though:

“It is clear, really. I think Harry and Kalvin (Phillips) are the two who have played the least in terms of guys in this squad this season, but we have gone with them because in these two positions, we think they are still ahead of others that might have played more."

However, Southgate raised doubts over Maguire's place in his starting lineup, with several defenders competing for a starting berth:

“It is then hard when that competition gets more even, and you are not playing regularly to see their form, see their fitness, so that is the challenge for everybody.”

Maguire often looks much more dependable when playing for England and looks to be under less pressure. He made an £85 million move to Manchester United in 2019, making him the world's most expensive defender.

However, that transfer has brought scrutiny to his performances. He has fared much better for the Three Lions and was a standout performer at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Poll : 0 votes