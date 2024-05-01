Turkish giants set their sights on Manchester United superstar Casemiro: Reports

Manchester United superstar Casemiro could reportedly be the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Turkish outlet Aksam (via mufcMPB) reports that the two Turkish heavyweights are interested in signing Casemiro this summer. The Brazilian midfielder faces an uncertain future under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's co-ownership.

Casemiro, 32, has struggled to impress this season with inconsistent form and several injuries. He's appeared 28 times across competitions, registering five goals and three assists.

Reports claim that Ratcliffe wants to part ways with the Brazil international due to his hefty £350,000-per-week wages. He joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in August 2022 for £70 million.

Casemiro has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford but his future looks increasingly in doubt. He's one of many United's first-team stars seemingly available for sale at the right price.

The former Madrid superstar could reunite with Fred at Fenerbahce if he moves to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium this summer. His compatriot left the Red Devils for the Turkish Super Lig side last summer and the two clubs hold a good relationship.

Manchester United appear to have a replacement in mind and this is Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves. The Portuguese starlet has received rave reviews amid a stellar season at the Estadio da Luz. Ratcliffe is reportedly prepared to spend £100 million on the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

Lee Sharpe tips Casemiro to leave Manchester United

Casemiro has struggled to replicate his 2022-23 campaign.

Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe expects Casemiro to leave Old Trafford this summer. The English pundit feels the Brazilian's legs have gone due to the demands of Premier League football (via BetVictor):

"I think his legs have gone now and he can’t deal with the pace of the Premier League. He can’t get around the pitch anymore and he isn’t arriving to situations at the right time. He is getting caught in possession and his passing isn’t as accurate anymore."

Sharpe suggested the Red Devils will be eyeing a younger profile with more energy to replace the five-time UEFA Champions League winner:

"I would be surprised if he’s still at United next season. I think it is time for some fresh legs and energy in the middle of the pitch."

Casemiro was heralded as the missing piece of the puzzle for United's midfield last season. He majorly impressed during his debut campaign with the club, playing a vital role in their Carabao Cup triumph and third-placed finish.