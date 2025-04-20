Two Champions League clubs enter race to sign Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho - Reports

Champions League clubs Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have opened negotiations with Manchester United for winger Alejandro Garnacho (via TEAMTalk). The 20-year-old was formerly scouted by Atletico as a kid and joined their academy before opting for a move to England, where he joined the Red Devils.

Garnacho has impressed at United, already making 136 appearances for them, while scoring 25 goals and providing 21 assists. He is also regarded as one of the bright emerging lights in Ruben Amorim's squad. However, the financial struggles of the club could see much movement this summer, with Garnacho among the top names expected to leave.

Atletico were previously seeking to sign the player in January, but they were unable to reach an agreement. Now they are back with a new intention, but are facing stiff competition. Leverkusen also joined the race when they reportedly made contact with the player's camp, as they see Garnacho as an ideal long-term purchase on account of his age and skillset.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to look at the Manchester United winger, given that he is exactly the template of their youth recruitment model. The interest, however, is hindered by the concern over his wage demands. Napoli, who were previously interested, are off the chase as well for similar financial reasons (via Yahoo! Sports).

Manchester United is looking for a price around £70 million for Garnacho, a fee they will look to receive with bonuses and clauses. Even though manager Ruben Amorim wants to keep hold of the player, a possible bidding war may prove too difficult to bypass.

Manchester United consider shock summer swoop for PSG forward

Manchester United are now set to pursue in-form Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele. As per reports (via TEAMTalk), the Frenchman is a part of Ruben Amorim's major summer rebuilding agenda at Old Trafford.

This season, Ousmane Dembele has been magnificent in standing out as the star man for Paris Saint-Germain, following Kylian Mbappe's exit. The former Barcelona winger has amassed a total of 32 goals and 11 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. It is little surprise that he has entered the discussion regarding the Ballon d'Or for 2025.

That sweeping form was recognized in England, too, with an array of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation. And United hope that a grand finish to the season, potentially winning the Europa League, will convince him to join their squad.

Their success in the tournament would not only save an otherwise painful campaign, but would also allow them into the UEFA Champions League next season. This is seen as absolutely vital in attracting someone of Dembele's caliber.

With players like Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho and others set to be relieved of their duties this summer, a lot of space is being vacated. This could open the door for Dembele. However, PSG has made no such plans for a sale.

He has a contract until 2028, and the French champions are prepared to offer him another deal as a safeguard against interest from England. Manchester United will need to put up a staggering offer to have any chance of prizing him away from the Parc des Princes.

