Two former Chelsea managers in contention to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager - Reports

Two former Chelsea managers, Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte, are currently the frontrunners to take over from Steve Bruce at Newcastle United. The news comes following their big-money takeover by the Saudi-led consortium, according to Football London (via 101 Great Goals).

Newcastle United finally had their Saudi takeover yesterday. It will bring an end to the miserable time the Magpies had under the ownership of Mike Ashley. Newcastle United will now have the pedigree to attract big-name players and managers with their newfound wealth. Former Chelsea managers Frank Lampard and Antonio Conte have been linked with the job.

Out of the two, Antonio Conte is a bigger name in world football. The Italian coach won the Serie A title last season with Inter Milan before leaving the club following a rift with the Inter Milan board. Conte also has Premier League experience having guided Chelsea to their last league title back in 2017.

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, was Chelsea manager until January 2021 when he was sacked to be replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Lampard had a reputation for bringing in youth to the first-team following Chelsea's transfer ban when he first arrived.

It is widely regarded that the new Saudi owners will sack Steve Bruce as their first statement of intent at Newcastle United. The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League, having picked up just 3 points from their first 7 games.

Newcastle United will have to select which playing style of two former Chelsea managers will suit them

Newcastle United will have the dilemma of which playing to choose as both Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard have completely different styles of play.

Whilst at Chelsea, Antonio Conte has developed a reputation for being a defensively minded coach. However, with proper investment, Conte has a track record of winning big trophies.

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, had a free-flowing style of play at Chelsea which resulted in his side conceding a lot more goals than their rivals. However, if Newcastle United want a long-term manager, Frank Lampard can be their ideal choice. Antonio Conte will demand money and investment right from the get go.

The ultimate goal for the new Newcastle United owners is to challenge the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea for the big trophies. For that they will need an experienced and well-reputed coach to attract the-name players in the foreseeable future.

