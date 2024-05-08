Two Premier League clubs among 7 contenders in race to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to be overwhelmed with offers for Mason Greenwood. Seven clubs in Europe, including two Premier League sides, are said to be interested in signing the Englishman.

As per a report in The Telegraph, two Premier League sides have shown interest in signing Greenwood. The report has not named the two sides, but James Ducker has claimed that they have enquired with Manchester United regarding a possible transfer.

Apart from the two English sides, Juventus and Lazio have shown interest from Italy. They were interested last summer as well, but the forward chose to move to Spain.

His performance during the loan spell at Getafe has seen the two Italian sides maintain their interest. However, they also face competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

Manchester United had added the Englishman back to the first team ahead of the ongoing season but changed their decision after the fan uproar.

They released a statement last summer that read:

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for."

It comtinued:

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Mason Greenwood has scored eight goals and assisted six times in 29 league matches this season for Getafe.

La Liga ready to welcome Manchester United loanee, states Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Spanish clubs are free to sign Mason Greenwood as he has been cleared by the court. He stated that the Englishman was not a criminal in front of law and thus could play in the league.

He said (via The Guardian):

"I'm a lawyer. For someone that has come out of a legal case innocent, there's nothing to say. I think it's good because he's another great player. Maybe the circumstances have made it easier for him to come, but he's a great player and I have got no other comments to make."

He added:

"He's doing really well at Getafe as a player and I hope he continues to be successful and continues to stay in Spanish football, because that's always good for us. When someone isn't condemned, what should we have done? This is what courts exist for. It is not up to me to know his case in detail. He is just another player."

Reports suggest United co-owners INEOS are open to keeping Mason Greenwood but are not sure how the fans would react.