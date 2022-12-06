Unai Emery requests Aston Villa to sign 32-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has requested the signing of Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez.

The veteran Spanish defender is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos, and Villa are tracking his situation alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that talks between Nacho and Real Madrid have stalled.

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has made just 11 appearances across competitions, but only four in the starting lineup.

The arrivals of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have only further jeopardized his place in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid are believed to be working on a replacement for the Spaniard and will not stand in his way if he wishes to depart.

Nacho has been at the Bernabeu his entire career, making his debut in 2013 and going on to make 286 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

Villa boss Emery is expected to be backed in the upcoming transfer window as he looks to put his stamp on the side.

The former Villarreal manager was appointed Villains coach on 24 October and is being linked with several players to transform his team.

Real Madrid are prepared to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for €80 million

Fernandez is being tracked by Madrid

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Fernandez, 21, who has shone for both Benfica and Argentina.

The defensive midfielder has made 24 appearances since joining the Primeira Liga side, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

He is currently playing for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has impressed.

Fernandez has made four appearances, scoring one goal and making one assist.

Reports claim that Los Blancos have taken a liking to the Argentine and could be prepared to bid €80 million for his services.

The Benfica midfielder is believed to have been on Madrid's radar for two years, and they have set their sights on the player.

Ancelotti has been overseeing a transformation of his midfield, which has seen Casemiro depart for Manchester United this past summer for €70.6 million.

Aurelien Tchouameni was signed from AS Monaco in the summer for €80 million, while Eduardo Camavinga was lured to Madrid in 2021 for €31 million.

Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 32, are coming into the latter stages of their careers, with Kroos' contract expiring next summer.

