Use a condom, avoid kissing on the mouth and more: PSG superstar Neymar and Bruna Biancardi reportedly agree 3 conditions for him to cheat

Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi reportedly have three conditions that allow the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward to cheat.

The couple are set to welcome a new child into their family, after announcing Biancardi's pregnancy in April. The Brazilian attacker has been enjoying the off-season with trips around the globe with his partner.

However, it has come to light that the couple have an agreement in place that allows him to be unfaithful. Em Off (via The Daily Mail) claims that there are three conditions in place for the PSG forward to cheat. These include wearing a condom, keeping it discreet and not kissing the other participant on the mouth.

The Brazilian outlet claims that the Brazil international is allowed to flirt and have sex with other women. This is despite his commitment to Bruna Biancardi, who he has been dating since 2020.

Neymar endured a difficult past season at the Parc des Princes amid injury issues and a frosty relationship with the club's fans. He featured 29 times across competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. However, he missed the Parisians' last 14 games of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

PSG ultras visited his home in Bougavil, protesting against him and his spot in the Ligue 1 champions' squad. This has led to speculations that he may depart this summer with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested.

PSG's Neymar and partner Bruna Biancardi are excited about the birth of their child

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are looking forward to becoming parents after announcing the latter's pregnancy. They gave confirmation of the news on April 18 with a heartwarming snap of themselves cuddling up with her baby bump.

Bruna Biancardi captioned the Instagram post by expressing the family's excitement. She stated:

"We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, aunties and aunties who already love you so much!"

The Brazilian influencer added:

"Come soon son, we are looking forward to you!"

The couple's relationship is growing strong and the PSG attacker is set to welcome a second child into the world. He is the father of 11-year-old Davi Lucca, whose mother is Neymar's former partner Carolina Dantas.

Hence, the claims regarding the Parisian attacker's love life with Biancardi should be taken with a pinch of salt. Neither party has confirmed the claims which have gone viral around the globe.

