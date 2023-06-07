Premier League giants favorites to sign PSG superstar Neymar Jr despite Manchester United links: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly leading Manchester United in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar in the upcoming transfer window.

The Parisians are gearing up for a mass exodus this offseason, having already confirmed that Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will leave the club following the expiration of their contract at the end of June.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea have contacted PSG to open formal talks over the signing of Neymar.



(Source: @le10sport)

PSG will also dive into the market in search of a new manager, having relieved former boss Christophe Galtier of his duties this week. Neymar could be the next key personality out the door as multiple clubs from the Premier League have expressed their interest in signing him. Newcastle United and Manchester United were leading the race but Chelsea have emerged as surprise leaders now.

This is according to reports from Le10sport, who claim the Blues are willing to back incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino fully in the transfer market. Making an offer for Neymar is a part of this plan to reassure the Argentine of the club's ambition. However, they will have to spend big to convince PSG to sell the Brazilian as he has two years left on his current deal.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol recently confirmed Manchester United have been contacted by representatives of the 31-year-old forward, saying:

"Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from PSG."

"They are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about his potential availability. While a deal might make sense from a commercial point of view, he is not currently a United target."

It will be interesting to see where Neymar will land should he decide to move from Paris.

PSG interested in signing Marcus Thuram

Following the free-agent signings of Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio, the Parisians are keen on bringing another player on a free transfer.

Furthering their interest from Nice's Khephren Thuram, the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly exploring options to sign his older brother, Marcus. This follows the expiration of his deal with Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Could be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. PSG have scheduled new round of talks this week to discuss Marcus Thuram as concrete target. He’s in the list of Luis Campos.Could be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. PSG have scheduled new round of talks this week to discuss Marcus Thuram as concrete target. He’s in the list of Luis Campos. 🔴🔵 #PSGCould be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. https://t.co/7mrkG5tB1k

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has also reported that a new round of talks between the player and PSG are scheduled this week.

Thuram made 32 appearances for Gladbach across competitions, scoring 16 goals and chipping in with seven assists. He would provide much-needed depth across the front three and it will be interesting to see what Thuram decides for his future.

