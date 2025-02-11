Van Dijk receives offers from 3 clubs amid Liverpool contract uncertainty; chooses where he wants to play after being seduced by one of them - Reports

According to Football 365 (via SPORTbible), Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has received offers from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus. The news comes weeks after rumors concerning the Dutchman's potential exit from Anfield has emerged.

Van Dijk has proven to be an outstanding leader in defense and has also led the team from the front. Best known for his aerial proficiency and man-marking ability, the Dutchman is arguably one of the best centre-backs in the world.

However, his contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer, and he's yet to pen a new deal. Thus, the above-mentioned European clubs are looking to leverage his contract situation and potentially sign him as a free agent.

The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the Dutchman. The reigning LaLiga giants are said to be attracted to the fact that they could sign the top-class center-back for free.

If the deal becomes a reality, Van Dijk could be a decent signing for Los Blancos, given their crisis at centre-back. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also in the mix as they both look to convince the Dutchman.

Amidst all the speculations, the report added that Van Dijk is attracted by Hansi Flick's project at Camp Nou. Thus, he favors a move to Barcelona rather than Real Madrid, Bayern, and Juventus.

Given his wealth of experience, Van Dijk could enhance Barcelona's defensive prowess if he decides to join them. In 32 appearances this season, the Dutchman has scored three goals and provided one assist for Liverpool.

How has Dominik Szoboszlai performed in midfield for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig for a reported €70 million in July 2023, Dominik Szoboszlai has been impressive on the pitch. The Hungarian is widely known for his creativity in attack and ability to score as well.

In 31 appearances this season, Szoboszlai has scored five goals and provided as many assists for the Reds. Given his importance in midfield, the Hungarian remains a key player for Arne Slot.

Szoboszlai remains in contention to feature for Liverpool in their next Premier League game against Everton on Wednesday, February 12. A victory in this Merseyside derby could give the Reds a nine-point lead in the standings.

