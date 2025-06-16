"Very good position to take the next step" - Liverpool star hints at exit this summer

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah has hinted that he's in a good position to take his next path in his football career. The centre-back also added that he would continue to work hard while evaluating his next decision.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the English international revealed (via Tribal Football):

“From Bristol Rovers (on loan in 2023) until now, to put perspective and look back I’m in a very good position to take the next step. It comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control. As for the future, it’ll put me in the best stead if I just keep my head down and keep working.”

Quansah is a talent and remains a player who was discovered and brought up by Liverpool's youthful set-up. However, since coming to the limelight at Anfield, the youngster has been unable to break into the club's starting XI.

This could largely be due to the competition at centre-back as Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté have remained the preferred pairing. Thus, Quansah might be assessing his options in search of regular game time away from Anfield.

The aforementioned report also mentioned that Quansah has been associated with a move to Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United in the ongoing window. While Quansah remains contracted at Anfield till June 2029, his recent comments could indicate a summer move.

In 153 outings for the Reds, Quansah has registered nine goals and seven assists across competitions.

Liverpool reach agreement to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen - Reports

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Source: Getty

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reportedly sealed Florian Wirtz's move. The Italian journalist also added that Wirtz's medicals, which is a necessary criterion to confirm his switch to Anfield, will be conducted after his holiday.

Sky Sports also revealed that the total monetary cost of Wirtz's move to Anfield is a British record of £116.5 million (€137.5m). The German international is anticipated to break straight into Arne Slot's starting XI.

Wirtz is also expected to deliver as regards chances creation, which would improve the Reds' goalscoring in attack. Last term, Wirtz delivered 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 outings for Leverkusen.

