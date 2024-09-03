Victor Osimhen inserts unique clause into Galatasaray contract that would allow him to join one of 10 clubs in January transfer window: Reports

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is close to joining Galatasaray, reportedly has a unique clause in his contract with the Turkish giants. As per a report in Turkish outlet A Spor (via SportBible), the striker will have the option to cut short his loan deal if any of the 10 unnamed clubs approach him in the January window.

Osimhen is set to join Galatasaray on a year-long loan but is keeping his options open when the window reopens in January. While none of the 10 cubs have been named, they are expected to be some of the biggest European sides.

Chelsea and Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli were reportedly interested in signing Osimhen in the recently concluded European summer transfer window. As none of the moves materialized, the striker was also banished from the Napoli squad.

Al Ahli had a deal in place to sign him, as per Fabrizio Romano, but Napoli reportedly increased their asking price, leading to a breakdown of the move. Chelsea, on the other hand, reportedly wanted to sign Victor Osimhen on loan, but could not agree on personal terms.

Victor Osimhen's agent stressed he wanted to stay in Europe

Victor Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda took to X after reports emerged that the Nigeria international could move to Saudi Arabia. He stressed that Osimhen did not want to leave Europe, writing:

"Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club's decisions. As I said, it is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor was elected African Footballer of the Year, eighth at the Ballon d'Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There is a need for respect and balance."

Osimhen ultimately stayed put in Europe.

