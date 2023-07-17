Villarreal want to sign Barcelona flop as potential replacement for Real Madrid target Samuel Chukwueze: Reports

Villarreal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona outcast Ferran Torres as a replacement for Real Madrid-linked Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Fichajes.net, Torres isn't needed at Barca and could be sold this summer. AC Milan have shown interest in Chukwueze, which could leave Villarreal without an important first-team winger.

The Nigeria international has entered the final year of his contract at the Estadi de la Ceramica. Real Madrid have also been tracking the 24-year-old's situation to bolster their flanks.

They have lost Marco Asensio on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Karim Benzema joined Al-Ittihad last month. But they have since signed 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahce to restore their depth up front to an extent.

Villarreal, meanwhile, would have to sign a quality forward to fill the void left by Chukwueze's potential exit. Torres, 23, has failed to capture the imagination of Barca fans since his €55 million transfer from Manchester City in January 2022.

28 of Torres' 71 career appearances for Barca have come from the bench. He has managed a tally of 14 goals and nine assists during that time and is now deemed expendable by the decision-makers at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Torres is also said to be eager to play for a competitive team where he can get regular playing time. According to journalist Roger Torello (h/t @City_Chief on Twitter), Barca still owe Manchester City around €40 million for the Spain international.

Turkish legend would have been 'happier' if Real Madrid player chose Barcelona instead

Arda Turan would have been 'happier' if his compatriot chose to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old joined Los Blancos earlier this month for a fee of €30 million with add-ons. He was on Barca's radar but was eager to join Real Madrid, ultimately penning a six-year contract.

Turan, who is currently coaching Turkish side Eyupspor and was on Barcelona's books from 2015 to 2020, told Rezzan Yetis of Tivibu Spor (h/t Football-Espana):

"I would have been much happier if Arda Guler had gone to Barcelona, but I don’t find it strange his choice to join Real Madrid. The Barcelona I played for was the best in history, but the current Barcelona is a rebuilding Barcelona. Real Madrid is also getting younger but they are a more mature team. I wish him well."

Guler has already stated that he doesn't want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer and wants to fight for a place in Carlo Ancelotti's XI.