Vincent Kompany keen on move to sign Liverpool defender at Bayern Munich: Reports

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer.

According to a recent report from Mirror, the Bavarian side are impressed with the England international's versatility across the backline. Gomez has proved that he can play at centre-back and either of the full-back positions.

Despite being the Reds' longest-serving senior team player currently, the 27-year-old isn't a sure-shot starter. This season, he mostly deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and for Andrew Robertson at left-back.

With interest from a club like Bayern Munich, a move away for Gomez might be the right decision. However, he could cost the Bundesliga giants a fair sum, given he has three years left on his current deal at Anfield.

Kompany will also be aware of Gomez's potential, having watched him in the Premier League while the ex-Manchester City defender served as Burnley's manager.

Of course, a move to the Allianz Arena would also give Gomez the chance to compete for Bundesliga titles every season. Although Bayern Munich failed to win the German top-flight this year, they won the trophy for 11 seasons straight before that.

Further, the Germans also made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this year. After playing out a tough contest against Real Madrid, they were knocked out of the competition, losing 4-3 on aggregate.

However, the Reds see their defender as an important player, and this report states that the club will look to retain his services. In all, Gomez has made 224 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging nine assists.

He's won the Premier League and Champions League trophies once each at Merseyside so far, among other honors.

Liverpool interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender - Reports

Jonathan Tah

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah to Anfield this summer. However, according to HITC, Bayern Munich lead the race for the defender's signature.

On top of that, it is claimed that the Reds' Premier League rivals Chelsea and West Ham United are also among the clubs looking at the Germany international. Of course, the defender had a wonderful season with Bayer Leverkusen, which saw them win the league without losing a match.

During the course of the campaign, Tah made 48 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging six goals and an assist. With Bayern Munich in the race, it's unlikely that Tah would move to England over choosing the Bavarians.