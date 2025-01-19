Vinicius Jr makes decision on Real Madrid future amid heavy interest from Saudi Pro League sides - Reports

Vinicius Jr wants to stay at Real Madrid despite rising interest in his services from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Brazilian is a long-term target for clubs from the Middle East and was also on their radar last summer.

While Vinicius opted against leaving the Santiago Bernabeu last year, his suitors reportedly haven't given up hopes of securing his services. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Los Blancos in recent seasons and narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or last year.

Vinicius Jr., however, won FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year Award in December last year, signifying his rising stock in world football. The Brazilian has held his own at the Santiago Bernabeu this season despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Vinicius has registered 14 goals and 10 assists for the LaLiga champions from 25 games across competitions this campaign. His efforts have convinced his suitors from the Middle East, who remain keen to prise him away.

Real Madrid have no desire to part ways with their star man and see him as a key part of their future plans. Los Blancos are not worried either, given that the Brazilian is under contract with the club until 2027.

Vinicius Jr. isn't available for Saturday's game against Celta Vigo as he serves a two-man suspension for his red card against Valencia. However, the rising interest in his services could prompt Real Madrid to tie him down to a new deal soon.

How many trophies has Vinicius Jr won with Real Madrid?

Vinicius Jr arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 as a rather unknown face from Flamengo. The Brazilian slowly blossomed into one of the most feared forwards in the world at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius was initially handed the No. 28 shirt at the club, before moving on to No. 25 and then 20. He was handed the fabled No. 7 shirt following Eden Hazard's departure in the summer of 2023.

Vinicius Jr has registered 98 goals and 84 assists from 290 games across competitions for Los Blancos to date. The Brazilian has won the league thrice and the Champions League twice with the LaLiga giants.

Vinicius has also won the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid.

