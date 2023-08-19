Virgil van Dijk recommends 23-year-old defender as new signing for Liverpool: Reports

Liverpool's search for defensive reinforcements has led them to Torino center-back Perr Schuurs. The hunt for a talented defender has gained momentum this summer, and Schuurs's name has appeared on the radar as a possible addition to the Reds' squad. It is also believed that Reds' captain Virgil van Dijk has recommended the 23-year-old to the club.

The connection between Schuurs and Anfield goes beyond mere speculation, as it has a strong advocate in none other than van Dijk. According to Football Insider (via Football Fancast), the experienced Dutch defender reportedly sees his younger compatriot as a great fit for the team.

This endorsement has fueled the Reds' interest in Schuurs, making him a serious consideration for the club's summer shopping list. The club's need for reinforcement at the back comes in the wake of a flurry of movements and signings in the transfer market. The recent acquisition of defensive midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart has set the stage for further improvements.

However, the quest for a left-sided center-back remains a priority, and the club seems to have found a promising lead in Schuurs. The 23-year-old began his professional career at Fortuna Sittard and stands out as an affordable and attractive option for the Merseyside team.

Schuurs's potential arrival at Liverpool is seen as more than a temporary fix. According to the report, his skills are considered an immediate upgrade over existing players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, whose performance have faltered recently.

With the right training and integration into the team, he could fill in for Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, reducing their workload.

At the age of 23, the Torino defender is not just a short-term reinforcement. He represents a strategic long-term investment for the Reds.

Former England star questions Moises Caicedo's move to 'unstable' Chelsea over Liverpool

The recent transfer of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea has caught the attention of many, including former England international Lianne Sanderson. The midfielder chose the Blues over Liverpool, despite a £111m bid from the Reds, and Sanderson has questioned whether this was the right move.

Sanderson's surprise at Caicedo's decision is rooted in the perceived instability at Chelsea. Speaking to TalkSPORT (via DailyPost), she revealed:

“There is no stability at that club. And that is why I am surprised that Moises Caicedo went to Chelsea. People were saying, 'but it is his dream club'. He tagged Arsenal as his dream club about six months ago."

“So great, fantastic story, and I think he is a fantastic signing. But if I was a player, I would not sign for Chelsea right now. Chelsea are a massive football club and I love Mauricio Pochettino but they are unstable. What are they doing right now? They finished 12th in the Premier League last season.”

This perceived inconsistency at Stamford Bridge contrasts sharply with what Liverpool might have offered. It is easy to see how the Reds, with their presence in Europe, may have been a more logical choice for a young player seeking growth.