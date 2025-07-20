"Was introduced during a difficult moment" - Barcelona given update as club director confirms release clause in key target's contract

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed the existence of a release clause in Barcelona target Denzel Dumfries' contract. The Catalans are reportedly keen on signing the right-back this summer.

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona are monitoring Denzel Dumfries' situation. He claimed that Dumfries has a €25 million release clause in his contract, valid until mid-July. However, the Catalans had reportedly not submitted a formal offer for the Dutchman at that time. Inter Milan's sporting director provided an update on the situation recently, confirming Dumfries' release clause.

In an interview with reporters (via Barca Blaugranes), Inter director Piero Ausilio confirmed that Denzel Dumfries has a release clause in his contract. He said:

"No, we did not receive anything from them, there has never been anything in it. I can confirm there is a release clause, which was introduced during a difficult moment, but in my view we did well to protect the club’s heritage. We renewed his contract at a time when there was the genuine risk of losing him as a free agent. I can assure you that the clause scared you a lot more than it did us. Inter are relaxed and he is happy to remain."

Dumfries could be a great option for Barcelona as they currently rely only on Jules Kounde to cover the position. Hector Fort remains another option, but lacks the experience to handle big games as Kounde's replacement.

Dumfries could be a great addition and can co-exist with Kounde, as the Frenchman is a versatile defender who can also play in the centre. However, the Catalans will have to act fast on the deal, as the Dutchman's release clause reportedly expires in July, with Inter Milan keen on retaining him.

Barcelona enquire about signing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo following Marcus Rashford deal: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

According to UOL Esporte (via SPORT), Barcelona have reportedly enquired about signing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo this summer. The Catalans' interest comes despite them reportedly finalizing a deal to sign Marcus Rashford on loan this week.

The report claims the Catalan side expressed their interest through intermediaries, claiming they are open to negotiating if Rodrygo chooses to leave Real Madrid. The Brazilian has been heavily linked to an exit amid his decreasing gametime and prominence at the Bernabeu. Earlier reports claimed Los Blancos are also open to letting him leave this summer.

However, Rodrygo has not shown any interest in leaving the club this summer. Given the Brazilian's love for Los Blancos, a switch to their eternal rivals, Barcelona, could be difficult. Moreover, Premier League sides like Arsenal and Liverpool are also open to negotiating for him.

Further, Barca have reportedly agreed to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on a loan deal with a €35 million buy option this week. Given their financial situation, a bid to sign Rodrygo could be difficult. Real Madrid will reportedly demand around €100 million for the Brazilian star.

