Was a PSG star who started the UCL clash against Bayern Munich drunk at training?

A PSG player reportedly turned up drunk to training last week. The incident reportedly took place a day before the crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

As per a report by Romain Molina, Christophe Galtier had to deal with a drunk player at training. However, the Paris Saint-Germain star went on to start the match at the Allianz Arena, but could not help the club get into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-0 to Germany, which saw them get knocked out by Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side won 3-0 comfortably in the tie and were not troubled by the Ligue1 side in the second half of the match.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside Le Paris Saint-Germain s'incline à Munich et quitte la Ligue des champions au terme de ce match retour.



#FCBPSG Le Paris Saint-Germain s'incline à Munich et quitte la Ligue des champions au terme de ce match retour. ⌛️ Le Paris Saint-Germain s'incline à Munich et quitte la Ligue des champions au terme de ce match retour. #FCBPSG https://t.co/zpPqFSpmqm

Molina claims the player who came drunk to training was at a club until 6 am. He said:

"A player who was a starter at the Allianz Arena was drunk on Monday morning when he left the club at 6 am, two days before the match,"

PSG players do not have any respect for Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain players are reportedly not fond of Christophe Galtier and have nicknamed him a PE Teacher. The manager is under pressure and reports suggest the Ligue1 side might replace him in the summer.

However, the coach senses no such issue with his players and believes they are still together. After the loss to Bayern Munich, he said:

"In the dressing room, obviously there was a lot of disappointment and anger too. We stayed on site in Munich, we travelled yesterday. Obviously, the players were both tired and very disappointed. Resignation? No. Disappointment, which is quite normal. It's like that, it's a big disappointment, there was a lot of expectation from us internally, of course."

He added:

"Our squad is very affected, but it's an important objective and we must not minimize the fact of being French champions. PSG is the defending champion, if PSG win this title, it will be the 11th title, which has never been done in our championship and we should not underestimate being French champions."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside e but parisien de e du Paris Saint-Germain en première division pour offrir la victoire dans ce Lee but parisien de @KMbappe et lee du Paris Saint-Germain en première division pour offrir la victoire dans ce #SB29PSG !🌪 Le 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣e but parisien de @KMbappe et le 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣e du Paris Saint-Germain en première division pour offrir la victoire dans ce #SB29PSG !🌪🔴🔵 https://t.co/NUxuSk72gI

PSG had to rely on Kylian Mbappe's last-minute goal to beat relegation-threatened Brest last weekend.

Poll : 0 votes