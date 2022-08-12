West Ham make 'mega-money' offer to sign 28-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

West Ham United have submitted an offer to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona, according to Football Insider.

Barcelona have had a fruitful summer transfer window so far, having made five additions to their squad. They have signed Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen for a combined fee of over £130 million.

However, the Blaugrana have not been able to register any of those five players due to their well-documented financial issues. They are now desperately looking to move some of their fringe players on before their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (August 13).

Xavi's side have been trying to push Depay out of the club for a while now. There have been suggestions that they could even terminate the 28-year-old's contract in an attempt to get his name off the wage bill.

Sky Sports claimed on Thursday (August 11) that an unnamed London club have identified Depay as a potential recruit. The team in question were said to have contacted Barcelona over a potential transfer.

The unnamed club have now been identified as West Ham, according to Football Insider. The Irons have even made a 'big-money' offer to lure the Netherlands international to the London Stadium.

West Ham have already strengthened their attack with the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo for £32 million. However, they are keen to sign another 'top-class forward', as per the report.

The Hammers are said to be prepared to make the Dutchman the highest-paid player in their team. The possibility of being able to sign him on a free transfer seemingly appeals to them.

David Moyes' side were interested in signing Armando Broja and Jesse Lingard to strengthen their attack earlier this summer. However, the Albanian appears to be staying at Chelsea, while the Englishman has joined Nottingham Forest.

West Ham face competition for Barcelona star Depay

West Ham, though, are not the only club looking to sign Depay this summer. The Dutchman has also been the subject of interest from other clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in signing the former Olympique Lyon forward. West Ham's London rivals Chelsea have also been briefly linked with a move for him.

Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Ligue 1 club Lyon last summer. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Catalans, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals and provided two assists from 28 La Liga matches last term. However, he now finds himself behind the likes of Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order.

