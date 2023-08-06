West Ham United make £25 million bid for Chelsea target – Reports

West Ham United have reportedly lodged a £25 million offer to lure Chelsea target Edson Alvarez away from Ajax ahead of the next season.

The Hammers are currently on the hunt for a first-team midfielder after losing their captain Declan Rice to a £105 million deal to Arsenal past month. They have been speculated to snap up Joao Palhinha, James Ward-Prowse and Conor Gallagher so far this summer.

Now, according to the Daily Mail journalist Simon Jones, West Ham have tabled an initial £25 million bid to sign Alvarez this summer. Ajax, on the other hand, are keen to earn £35 million from the player's potential sale, but could agree a compromise at around £30 million.

Alvarez, who is in the final two years of his deal at Ajax, is currently spending some time off in his native Mexico, but is said to be prepared to fly to London to complete a medical. His entourage have already finalized a five-year contract worth around £148,000-per-week.

Should the CF America academy graduate reject the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund to join the Hammers, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would partner Tomas Soucek in a midfield double pivot, behind Lucas Paqueta in a number 10 position.

Alvarez, who has been on Chelsea's radar since the start of last season, has been a vital first-team presence for Ajax for the last three seasons. The 25-year-old has contributed 13 goals and six assists in 147 matches for them, lifting two Eredivisie titles in the process.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently keeping tabs on a host of other midfielders apart from Alvarez. They are close to striking a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and are thought to be monitoring Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Leeds United's Tyler Adams.

Chelsea initiate contact to rope in midfielder

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made first contact with Tyler Adams' agents to be informed about the conditions of a potential switch. They have identified him as a target, separate to Moises Caicedo, owing to his £20 million exit clause.

Should the 36-cap USA international join Mauricio Pochettino's side soon, he could prove to be a decent signing. He would provide fine competition in a holding role at the heart of midfield and could also pop up as an emergency option at right-back if and when necessary.

Adams, 24, joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig for over £20 million past summer. He made 26 appearances across competitions for the relegated side before seeing his season ended prematurely with an injury.