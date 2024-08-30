West Ham United make surprise move to sign Chelsea star on loan - Reports

As per The Guardian, West Ham United have made a surprise loan move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. Chukwuemeka is keen on getting more game time and the Hammers could provide him with that.

West Ham are looking to loan out James Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest while Nayef Aguerd is also attracting interest. Wolverhampton Wanderers are courting Aguerd for a summer move.

West Ham have shown interest in signing Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain as well. They could look to move for both Soler and Chukwuemeka. The Hammers' sporting director Tim Steidten is reportedly a massive fan of the Chelsea attacker.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa two years ago. He has since made 27 appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The 20-year-old is not the Blues' first choice.

Enzo Maresca has Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, and many other options at his disposal. Hence, Chukwuemeka could find it hard to get regular game time.

A move to West Ham could benefit the Chelsea youngster. He has a contract with the Blues until the end of the 2027-28 season. Getting more playing time under Julen Lopetegui at West Ham would help him improve further.

Enzo Maresca reacts after Chelsea beat Servette on aggregate

Chelsea bet Servette in the Europa Conference League play-offs. The Swiss club managed a 2-1 home win in the second leg but their 2-0 away loss in the first leg turned out to be decisive.

Enzo Maresca reflected on the tie. Speaking to the media after the game, Maresca pointed out why he was worried about the game, saying (via the Blues' official website):

"I was very worried about this game because these are tricky games. For them it could be their game of the season against us. The pitch was not great, the temperature was 30 degrees. I was very worried about the condition of the game."

Maresca added:

"But in the end we started very well. On and off the ball the team was very aggressive, we created four or five chances one-on-one with the keeper in the first half and if we were able to score again the game would have been finished. But that is football. They scored, it was a boost for them, but in the end I think we deserved to go through."

Chelsea return to action on Sunday, September 1, to play Crystal Palace in a Premier League home clash. The Blues are currently eighth in the table with three points from two matches.

