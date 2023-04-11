West Ham want to sign Chelsea star as potential replacement for Arsenal-linked Declan Rice - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly targeting Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a potential replacement for Arsenal target Declan Rice.

Life at the London Stadium will have to go on with or without Rice next season. The English midfielder is likely to leave the Hammers this summer after rejecting multiple contract offers.

According to the Evening Standard (h/t Metro), the London-based giants could fetch around £100 million for Rice, with Chelsea and Liverpool also interested. They apparently want to use this money to sign two midfielders, with Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips both on their wishlist.

Rice, 24, is the captain at West Ham and has featured in every single Premier League game this season. His importance in David Moyes' starting XI cannot be overstated and it is imperative they bring in replacements if he leaves.

Rice has been on the Hammers' books since 2013 when he joined their youth set-up from Chelsea's academy. After nearly a decade with the Hammers, he could now seek greener pastures.

Gallagher and Phillips are both full England internationals and are struggling for consistent playing time at their respective clubs. Gallagher, 23, has started just 13 games across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Phillips (27), meanwhile, could feel like he is wasting the best years of his career on Manchester City's bench. He has played just 354 minutes of first-team football spread across 14 games in all competitions this term.

To attract players of their ilk, West Ham will first have to ensure they are in the Premier League beyond this summer. Moyes' side sit 14th in the table with just 30 points from 29 games - three more than 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, who have played one more game.

Arsenal still have their Premier League fate in their own hands

If Arsenal win all their games from now until the end of the season, they will walk away with the Premier League title for the first time in 19 years.

A 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool on April 9 has afforded Manchester City added hope. The Cityzens trail the Gunners by six points with a game in hand and will host them at the Etihad on April 26.

A draw in the game will be seen as a win in the eyes of many Arsenal fans, who haven't seen their team beat City in the league since December 2015. Arsenal have no other competition to focus on this season apart from the Premier League.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, are still active in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. If they make the finals in both competitions, they will play 16 games before the end of the season. By comparison, Arsenal only have eight games left.

