Which club will Lionel Messi join? PSG superstar reportedly makes transfer decision amid interest from Barcelona, Saudi, and MLS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to return to Barcelona after the end of his contract in June.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato (via PSG Talk), Lionel Messi is determined to leave PSG this summer. It has been claimed that Messi and his family have made up their minds about leaving the French capital, and there is unlikely to be any deviations. Barcelona are believed to be their preferred destination.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly considering unorthodox ideas to make his return possible. They are supposedly considering giving Messi a part of their sponsorship income, profit from jersey sales, and revenue from ticket sales for home games.

It is believed that Barcelona are under pressure to bring the La Masia graduate back to Camp Nou, as fans are eager to see the world champion’s homecoming. Barca, however, also need to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, meaning they need to do a lot of reshuffling to fit Messi into the puzzle.

If they fail to do so, Lionel Messi will look at alternatives. It is believed that the superstar could then consider offers from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Saudi Arabia.

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have sent an official €400 million/year offer to Messi’s camp. If he accepts it, he will become the highest-paid athlete of all time.

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart insists Lionel Messi will never be “whistled” at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi has been targeted by PSG boo-boys in his last couple of home matches at the Parc des Princes. Legends like Thierry Henry and Emmanuel Petit have already bashed PSG fans who disrespected the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Now, former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has chimed in, claiming that he would never be treated that way at Camp Nou.

Speaking on Super Deportivo Radio on Radio Villa Trinidad, he said:

“At Camp Nou, Messi will never be whistled.”

He also urged Messi to return to Camp Nou in whatever capacity he wanted to.

He added:

“I would have liked Messi to never leave Barcelona and not now to try to bring him back. Personally, I would be passionate about Messi returning to Barcelona. I would like him to sign for life with Barcelona, as an ambassador.

“It’s secondary whether he plays or not, but for me, the human side and the person is more important. Let him return in whatever capacity he wants.”

Before leaving the Blaugrana as a free agent in 2021, Messi played 778 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 672 times and claiming 303 assists. He won four Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles with the Camp Nou outfit, amongst other honors.

