Who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? Meet Belgian model Rose Bertram who previously dated former PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is currently romantically involved with Stephanie Rose Bertram, Spanish outlet MARCA has reported.

Rose Bertram, a 28-year-old Belgian model, has already dated a PSG player. She dated former right-back Gregory van der Wiel for quite a while, after getting acquainted with the Frenchman during his time in the capital between 2012 and 2016. According to reports, their relationship started when Rose was only 17.

The couple initially lived in Paris but moved to Istanbul after Der Wiel signed for Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2016. In 2018, Rose and Der Wiel had a daughter, Naleya Rose van der Wiel. Following the couple’s separation in 2022, Naleya moved in with her mother. Until recently, Kylian Mbappe was also in a relationship, with him reportedly dating 32-year-old transgender model Ines Rau.

As per designer Eli Mizrahi’s Instagram photos (via MARCA), Kylian Mbappe and Rose Bertram are in a relationship. In the images, Rose can be spotted rooting for Mbappe and Co. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and dedicating messages to the PSG superstar.

Rose Bertram has made quite a name for herself in the modeling industry, having walked the ramp for L’Oreal and H&M, amongst others. She entered the industry at the tender age of 13 and has since garnered a lot of fanfare due to her work. The Belgian model currently has 1.1 million Instagram followers, with Kylian Mbappe being one of them.

Daniel Riolo slams PSG superstar Neymar, urges club to sell him

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has called Neymar a liability, insisting that PSG cannot build a team around the Brazilian.

Neymar enjoyed a solid start to the 2022-23 campaign, combining effortlessly with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi and popping up with regular goals and assists. He lost his momentum following Brazil’s disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and missed the Parisians’ Champions League Round-of-16 defeat to Bayern Munich due to injury. It has since been confirmed that Neymar will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Riolo expressed his frustration over Neymar’s niggling injuries, claiming that the forward is keeping the club from progressing.

“Now we will see if PSG is solid. Are they able to sign him a check and say, ‘you’re leaving?’ Or if he stays, can he become a man who goes on the bench because simply given his physical condition and his repeated injuries, you cannot build a sports project with him.

“Imagine he comes back and he’s still good for two months; you can’t build your team around him because you know he’s going to dump you in March. As long as he is there, you will not be able to progress.”

Neymar, who has scored 118 goals and claimed 77 assists in 173 games for the Parisians since 2017, sees his contract expire in June 2025.

