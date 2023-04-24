Why did Julian Nagelsmann pull out of race to become Chelsea boss? Report highlights German’s alleged concerns

Julian Nagelsmann reportedly pulled out of the race to become the next Chelsea manager after growing concerns about the club's recruitment process. The German was under the impression that he was getting the job and the talks were mere formalities.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Nagelsmann was not happy with the club holding talks with other managers and believed that the job was his. He grew uneasy over reports of the club also speaking with Mauricio Pochettino, who is now leading the race, and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

The former Bayern Munich manager decided to withdraw his name from the race on Friday as he was no longer the favorite. Pochettino impressed the recruitment team and with reports coming out about the Argentine getting into the driver's seat, Nagelsmann pulled out.

Bayern Munich not at their best since hiring former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich have suffered since their sacking of Julian Nageslmann last month. They brought in former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and were confident that his experience would be vital to the club's success in the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga.

However, the German side are now out of the European competition after losing to Manchester City and were also knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Freiburg. They now trail Borussia Dortmund in the league too, after losing 3-1 to Mainz this weekend.

Toni Kroos has been critical of his former club's board for how they sacked Nagelsmann. He was quoted by GOAL as saying at a press conference:

"Nagelsmann's sacking? If that's what they think on the sporting front, keep it up. For a moment, they made you believe how supportive they were. What happened was not normal. The way the Bayern Munich management is dealing is not good. They were saying they would support Nagelsmann because it is a long-term project, and the opposite happened."

Nagelsmann reportedly has other offers on his table after pulling out of the Chelsea race. Tottenham are still keen on the German, while Real Madrid and PSG are also keeping tabs.

