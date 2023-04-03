Why has Lionel Messi refused to sign new contract at PSG? Fabrizio Romano provides main reason behind Argentine’s decision

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is out of contract this summer and has refused to sign a new contract. Famed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped the main reason for the holdup in the negotiations, as per PSG Report.

According to Romano, Messi needs clarity on a couple of issues. The Argentine ace wants to know who will be the head coach at the club and also wants to know which players will be added or removed from the squad.

Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG in 2021 after parting ways with Barcelona due to La Liga's wage rules. If the player and the club are to agree to a new contract, Messi will likely not settle for anything less than €41 million per year. This is the sum that he earns under his current contract.

Les Parisien, meanwhile, will need to reduce their wage bill heading into the 2023-24 season. Failure to do so might attract sanctions in the UEFA Champions League from UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) system.

Lionel Messi has faced a hostile reception from PSG fans amid links with Barcelona

PSG have suffered three defeats in their last four games across all competitions. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich.

They have suffered back-to-back defeats at home in their last two Ligue 1 games. They resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 defeat against Olympique Lyon on April 2.

Lionel Messi has struggled in his recent appearances for the club, failing to score in his last four games. He was jeered once again by the ultras in the defeat against Lyon.

The Argentine is nearing the end of his contract with the club and recently, links hinting at the possibility of a return to Barcelona have grown stronger.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed last week that talks have opened up between the club and their all-time top-scorer. He said:

“We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back. For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”.

Lionel Messi will turn 36 in June and will perhaps be looking to spend his last few years playing for a club that he feels passionate about. He has enjoyed a good spell with PSG but it is understandable if his vision does not align with the club. He would arguably be better off moving back to Camp Nou, where he might have a Michael Jordan-esque last dance.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 29 goals and 32 assists in 67 games for PSG.

