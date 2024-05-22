Why did Mauricio Pochettino leave Chelsea? Report highlights main issues behind big decision

Chelsea mutually parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night (May 21) because the parties failed to agree on philosophical lines, as per The Telegraph.

Much to the shock of many around the footballing world, the Argentine coach was let go after a good end to the Premier League season. The Blues finished sixth in the league standings, only five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

They could still be awarded Europa League football if Manchester United fail to defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25). At the time of his departure, Pochettino said (via SPORTbible):

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. This club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premeir League and Europe in the years to come."

This report also clarifies that the coach and the management had no disagreements concerning recruitment. However, the idea of how the club must function seems to have caused the parties to part ways.

Pochettino joined Chelsea before the start of the 2023/24 season and remained in charge for 51 matches across competitions. His team won 27 of those contests, losing 14 and drawing on 10 occasions.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has now been linked with a move to Manchester United and Bayern Munich (via BBC Sport).

Ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pohcettino among names being considered at Manchester United - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino

The Sun claims that Mauricio Pochettino is now in the frame to become Manchester United manager, as Erik ten Hag's future hangs in the balance at Old Trafford.

According to this report, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain coach was in contention for the job in 2022 but missed out at the time to the Dutch tactician. Ten Hag has had a below-par season with Manchester United, which has led to fans calling for his departure.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. However, they could finish their season with silverware by winning the FA Cup final, which may just be enough to save Ten Hag's job.

A move to Old Trafford may be tempting for Pochettino, who would then be managing one of the biggest clubs in the world.