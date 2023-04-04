Why is Virgil van Dijk not playing for Liverpool tonight? Report details issue with 31-year-old star ahead of Chelsea tie

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out of his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday (April 4) due to illness.

The Athletic reported that Van Dijk missed training ahead of the crucial game with the Blues. The veteran defender has been vital for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

His absence comes as a massive blow for Liverpool, who are eager to get their top-four pursuit back on track. They suffered a 4-1 thrashing at Manchester City on Saturday (April 1). That left them eighth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by eight points.

Van Dijk touched on the defeat to the Cityzens, saying that there would be some hard-talking in response to the setback:

“(It was) frustrating. I think the first half was quite even, obviously a fantastic goal by Mo (Salah); then they scored a good goal as well. Second-half at 2-1 was a big blow and a very frustrating second half.”

The Dutchman will play no part in the clash with Chelsea. Klopp will have to decide who to select in central defence out of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek ready for Chelsea's battle against Liverpool

Loftus-Cheek expects a physical battle with the Merseysiders.

Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek has explained what type of contest could ensue between the two Premier League giants, telling he Blues' website:

"The games against Liverpool are always intense physically and a battle. They haven’t been at their best, like they have been for the last few years, and the standard they’ve set is very high."

It's a rarity for Chelsea and Liverpool to clash with both sides sitting in mid-table. The Blues are in the bottom half of the table, sitting 11th after a woeful 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last Saturday (April 1). That defeat spelled the end of Graham Potter's reign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The two sides can expect to play out a tense affair, as they both look to bounce back from disappointing defeats. They carved out a drab goalless draw in the reverse fixture in January.

Klopp's men will be wary of Chelsea getting a bounce from a change in coach. Potter's assistant Bruno Saltor will be in the Stamford Bridge dugout for the game.

Poll : 0 votes