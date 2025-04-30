Will Carlo Ancelotti take up Brazil role after Real Madrid exit? Fresh reports provide update as big-money Saudi interest emerges

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to take charge of the Brazil national team this summer, according to MARCA (via GOAL). The Italian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air following a poor campaign for his side so far.

Ad

Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona in the title race, and are already out of the Champions League. They also lost to the Catalan giants in the Supercopa de Espana, as well as the Copa del Rey final.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Ancelotti's future, and he is expected to take over the Brazil national team after leaving Real Madrid. The Selecao are long-term admirers of the Italian and want him to guide the team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ad

Trending

Ancelotti recently flew to London to have a chat with Brazil Football Federation (CBF) representatives regarding the move, as per the aforementioned report. However, it is now being reported that he has informed them that he won't be taking up the job. There appear to be two reasons for his decision.

Brazil want the Italian to take charge of the team in June, but he is only ready to do so in August. Meanwhile, Ancelotti has reportedly received a colossal offer to move to Saudi Arabia, believed to be in the range of €50m net per year.

Ad

Regardless of the developments, Real Madrid have decided to part ways with the Italian this summer, according to AS. Los Blancos have already zeroed in on Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as his replacement.

Ancelotti is under contract until 2026 and has reportedly asked for €4m to leave this summer. However, the LaLiga champions are hoping that the veteran manager will depart without any compensation.

Have Real Madrid suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Bundesliga star?

Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz. According to journalist Santi Aouna, Bayern Munich have agreed on personal terms with Florian Wirtz ahead of a possible move this summer.

Ad

The German wizard is also a target for Los Blancos, who are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park this year. The LaLiga giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, who will turn 40 this September.

Real Madrid are hoping to prise away both Xabi Alonso and Wirtz from the BayArena this year. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder also wants to join Los Blancos, but is keeping his options open ahead of the summer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More