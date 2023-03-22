Will Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid? Source provides clear update on fresh claim

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been ruled out of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos have endured a difficult season under Ancelotti and were recently beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in the El Clasico. That left them 12 points behind the Blaugrana. The Italian manager has started to come under increasing pressure, and a potential departure may ensue in the summer. However, Marca claims that Mourinho won't be his replacement.

Real Madrid have not considered the Portuguese coach's return since he left the club in 2013. That still appears to be the case as Madrid president Florentino Perez has other candidates in mind. They include Los Blancos' reserve team coach Raul Gonzalez, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Mourinho was a massive hit at the Bernabeu during his three seasons with Los Merengues. He won the La Liga. Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana. The renowned coach is now at AS Roma, with one year to run on his contract. I Lupi are fifth in Serie A, a point below the top four. They advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals following a 2-0 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

As for Ancelotti, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has hinted that the Italian could take over the Brazilian national team. The Selecao shot-stopper said:

“I spoke to Casemiro, Vinicius and Militao … there's a big possibility that Carlo Ancelotti is gonna become the new coach of Brazil."

Former Real Madrid boss Mourinho tipped to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG

Christophe Galtier's future at PSG is in doubt.

Real Madrid may not be considering Mourinho's return, but PSG have been continuously linked with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager. There are question marks over Christophe Galtier's future at the Parc des Princes after his side exited the UEFA Champions League.

Former Parisian winger Jerome Rothen has backed the Portuguese tactician to succeed Galtier in Paris, explaining what he likes about the Roma manager:

"What I like about Mourinho is that he is a f*****g football fanatic! Me, he makes me climb the curtain at this guy. I'm sure he will be able to move this club."

Rothen then pointed out that the former Real Madrid boss will be able to deal with big egos at PSG:

"You don't have to look any further than Jose Mourinho. He will not hesitate to put the players before their responsibilities. And above all, he is f*****g passionate."

PSG are atop Ligue 1, with a seven-point cushion over second-placed Marseille. However, they exited the Champions League in woeful fashion, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last 16.

They were also beaten 2-0 at home by Rennes on Sunday (March 19). It was the first time the Parisians lost at home in the league since April 2021.

