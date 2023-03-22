"He's a f*****g football fanatic" - Jerome Rothen urges PSG to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Jerome Rothen has tipped Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho to be appointed as the next head coach of the French giants.

There seems to be huge uncertainty surrounding the future of current PSG manager Christophe Galtier following his side's not-too-convincing performance this season.

The French tactician, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino last summer, could possibly walk out the door by the end of the season. While his PSG team are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, their disastrous form in Europe could be the last straw.

The French giants were ousted from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich in the Round-of-16. Galtier's side suffered a heavy 3-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of their German counterparts to end their campaign in Europe this season.

As such, there have been talks of PSG chiefs parting ways with Galtier and possibly hiring a new head coach who could take charge of the club next season. Meanwhile, former player Jerome Rothen has tipped AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho as the right man to take up the job should there be a possible vacancy.

Rothen s'enflamme @Rothensenflamme José Mourinho au PSG ? C'est un grand OUI pour



🎙 "Ce que j'aime chez Mourinho, c'est que c'est un p***** de passionné de foot ! Moi il me fait grimper au rideau ce mec-là. Je suis persuadé qu'il arrivera à faire bouger ce club !" José Mourinho au PSG ? C'est un grand OUI pour @RothenJerome 🎙 "Ce que j'aime chez Mourinho, c'est que c'est un p***** de passionné de foot ! Moi il me fait grimper au rideau ce mec-là. Je suis persuadé qu'il arrivera à faire bouger ce club !" #rmclive 🔴🔵 José Mourinho au PSG ? C'est un grand OUI pour @RothenJerome.🎙 "Ce que j'aime chez Mourinho, c'est que c'est un p***** de passionné de foot ! Moi il me fait grimper au rideau ce mec-là. Je suis persuadé qu'il arrivera à faire bouger ce club !" #rmclive https://t.co/Pr08bmXrt3

He also went on to label the former Chelsea and Real Madrid head coach as a 'fanatic'. He said:

"What i like about Mourinho is that he is a f*****g football fanatic! Me, he makes me climb the curtain at this guy. I'm sure he will be able to move this club."

Speaking on why Mourinho should be appointed by Les Parisiens, he said:

"You don't have to look any further than Jose Mourinho. He will not hesitate to put the players before their responsibilities. And above all he is f*****g passionate."

Actu Foot @ActuFoot_



« Il ne faut pas aller chercher plus loin que José Mourinho. Il n'hésitera pas à mettre les joueurs devant leurs responsabilités. (...) Et surtout c'est un putain de passionné. Moi il me fait grimper aux… Jérôme Rothen veut voir José Mourinho entraîner le PSG si Galtier s’en va.« Il ne faut pas aller chercher plus loin que José Mourinho. Il n'hésitera pas à mettre les joueurs devant leurs responsabilités. (...) Et surtout c'est un putain de passionné. Moi il me fait grimper aux… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jérôme Rothen veut voir José Mourinho entraîner le PSG si Galtier s’en va.« Il ne faut pas aller chercher plus loin que José Mourinho. Il n'hésitera pas à mettre les joueurs devant leurs responsabilités. (...) Et surtout c'est un putain de passionné. Moi il me fait grimper aux… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Y7lElnyMWq

Christophe Galtier reveals why Lionel Messi left PSG's training session

Les Parisiens' head coach has revealed what happened at the club's training ground when star player Lionel Messi left a session midway.

Galtier stated that Messi left the training session due to precautions rather than what was speculated in the press.

In his words:

“I saw [the rumor]. Leo in the middle of the session on Wednesday, felt discomfort in the adductor, [so] he cut it short; the next day, he remained in care and was able to participate in the two sessions afterward. Nothing happened between Leo and the band and between Leo and me.”

Poll : 0 votes