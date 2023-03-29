Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Journalist drops massive update regarding the future of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner

Barcelona transfer specialist Gerard Romero has claimed that Lionel Messi is ready to accept a wage cut in order to move from PSG to the Camp Nou. He added that the Argentine saw fans chanting his name at the stadium and is ready to rejoin the club.

Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Romero claimed that Messi was touched by the fans chanting his name and is considering rejoining Barcelona. He said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

Messi is enjoying a prolific season with PSG, with 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. The 35-year-old also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December.

Barcelona could not renew Lionel Messi's contract in 2021

Lionel Messi had agreed a new deal with Barcelona in 2021, but La Liga's rules blocked them from registering the new contract. The Catalan side needed to reduce their wage bill dramatically, and even the Argentine taking a 50% cut was not enough to keep him at the Camp Nou.

Speaking about the decision in 2021, club president Joan Laporta said:

"Leo Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona, he had an agreement to stay at Barça and we wanted Leo to stay. I want to thank Leo's camp and all people involved in the negotiations. Unfortunately, because of LaLiga rules we can't proceed."

Laporta added:

"Negotiations with Leo Messi have ended. We can't register Messi because of LaLiga rules, they're not flexible with us on salary limit. We had an agreement with Leo but we can't register him. Leo will now look at other options, we had a deadline."

The 60-year-old continued:

"We can't register the contract of Leo Messi that was agreed because of Financial Fair Play rules. Chances to change the situation and re-sign Messi? I don't want to give fake hopes. We had a deadline because LaLiga is starting soon... now Messi can look at other options."

If Messi does return to Barcelona, it will be a huge blow for Inter Milan, Inter Miami CF and Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal as they are hoping to secure his signature.

