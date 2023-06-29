Will Manchester United sell Mason Greenwood? Reports suggest Red Devils are leaning towards polarizing decision

Manchester United are reportedly considering sending Mason Greenwood out on loan as Erik ten Hag is against selling the forward.

Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils are looking on settling on a decision over the forward's future before next season begins. Greenwood has been absent from the club since being arrested in January 2022.

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. However, charges against the Englishman have since been dropped and this has led to uncertainty over his future at Manchester United.

The club suspended Mason Greenwood after his arrest and they are yet to make an announcement over his status at the club. However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag did state in an interview with The Times last month that the player has:

“Showed in the past that he is capable of doing that [centre forward role]."

Manchester United now seem to be leaning towards loaning Greenwood out rather than selling him. Ten Hag's stance appears to be that he wants him to remain tied to the Old Trafford outfit.

The English striker has received loan interest from Serie A. AS Roma and Juventus have reportedly kept tabs on his situation with a view to a potential loan deal.

Mason Greenwood scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for United before his arrest. He was starting to break into the England national team, earning one international cap.

The forward has two years left on his contract with Ten Hag's side. He was not part of the club's new home kit promotion nor was his name an option to print on the back for fans. He has been undergoing individual training ahead of a potential return to football.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood won't play for England while Gareth Southgate is manager

Gareth Southgate is not willing to give Greenwood a route back to international football.

TalkSPORT reports that Mason Greenwood will not play for England again while Gareth Southgate is manager. The Manchester United attacker's international future is in doubt let alone his club situation at Old Trafford.

Southgate handed Greenwood his Three Lions debut in September 2020. He played 12 minutes in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League win against Iceland.

The young forward also earned four caps for England U21s, scoring one goal. However, he will seemingly not be playing for his national team while Southgate is in charge. He is claimed to have turned down an approach from Jamaica which he would have been eligible for through his mother.

